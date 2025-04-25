'Some will giggle at that…': Fleming tells CSK players to draw inspiration from rivals RCB right before clash vs SRH

With Chennai Super Kings languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table after eight games, head coach Stephen Fleming is holding on to belief and drawing inspiration from a familiar source. Ahead of CSK’s crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fleming said his team is looking to take a leaf out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playbook from last season, when they staged a dramatic turnaround to make the playoffs. Stephen Fleming during a press conference in IPL 2025(IPL)

"We're still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that, but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before," Fleming said, referring to RCB’s incredible surge in IPL 2024 which ended with a playoff berth sealed in their final game – ironically, against CSK.

The RCB had won only one match in their first eight and were reeling at the bottom of the table, with their hopes for a playoff qualification all but ended. However, the side staged a dramatic turnaround, winning all of their remaining six matches to eventually finish fourth and qualifying for the playoffs.

Chennai have endured a rough campaign so far, and now need nothing short of a six-game winning streak to stay in contention. While optimism persists within the camp, Fleming admitted the franchise is also preparing for a scenario where the comeback doesn’t materialise.

"So while there's still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we're also aware that if it doesn't work out, that we've got to make the most of what has been a poor season," the CSK head coach added.

Fleming on Dhoni's remark

Fleming also responded to a question about MS Dhoni’s recent comment on focusing on building for the future if the playoffs slip away. In that context, the former New Zealand skipper acknowledged that this transition phase could be pivotal for the franchise, as it has been in the past.

"And the work we did a couple of times, we were in this position in the past set us up to win the title the following year. So we're certainly aware of what needs to be done and how we can go about it," he said.

Fleming also sent a strong message about the team’s mindset going forward, saying the squad isn’t treating any match as a dead rubber. “There won't be a wasted game or an opportunity in the next few weeks, and the players know that as well. And that creates opportunity and creates a bit of competition within. We won't let any time go to waste,” said Fleming.