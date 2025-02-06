'Something happened last night': Ravi Shastri shares details on 'swollen knee' after Virat Kohli forced to miss 1st ODI

Fans in attendance at Nagpur's VCA Stadium were in for a major dose of disappointment when they discovered that Virat Kohli would not play in Thursday's first ODI of the three-match series between India and England. Kohli looked set to play his first ODI since August of last year but will have to extend his wait after a sore knee derailed his plans. The nature of the injury was uncertain. The only thing relating the word 'injury' to Kohli over the last 15-odd days was his neck, which was reportedly not 100 per cent, due to which Virat skipped Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. Virat Kohli is out injured(PTI)

But nothing seemed to be wrong with Kohli in the lead-up to the series opener. In fact, it was only the evening before when Kohli felt discomfort in his right knee. India were in for a very light net session on Wednesday evening, but Kohli wasn't part of it. Well, as it turns out, Kohli's knee had swelled up, which caused him to remain a doubtful starter, eventually failing to regain match fitness. The news was confirmed just a few overs into the England innings as Deep Dasgupta and Ravi Shastri revealed some intriguing details.

"Something went wrong last night," said Dasgupta, after which Shastri added, "I heard there was swelling in his knee."

Will Kohli be fit in time for the 2nd ODI in Cuttack?

Moments before the toss, Kohli was seen going through some drills. He clearly looked uncomfortable. His movement was ginger, and he looked far from agile. His right leg was heavily taped, confirming that his knee isn't ideal. Yeah, we know. Kohli and injuries don't go hand-in-hand. I mean, the guy rarely gets injured. He is the world's fittest cricketer for a reason. Just two days ago, he was snapped flaunting his abs. But when it's not your day, it's just not.

Will Kohli recover in time for the Cuttack ODI is anyone's guess. He should though, considering he was out on the field, trying his best to make it to India's XI. After all, with Jasprit Bumrah already sidelined, India cannot afford another injury to another one of their star players. India need Kohli to fire for the Champions Trophy, and while it won't hurt to have him back for the remaining two ODIs, it shouldn't be done at the expense of his health. Even a 90 per cent fit Kohli may not be the best news for him and India.