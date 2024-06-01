Sourav Ganguly cautions Gautam Gambhir with 'KKR vs India' alert ahead of potential IND head coach appointment

Speculations are rife that Gautam Gambhir is all but certain to become the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, thus taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid after his tenure ends post the 2024 T20 World Cup. On Thursday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly sent an indirect "choose the coach wisely" message to BCCI which instantly went viral. Two days hence, Ganguly cautioned Gambhir with a mention on his IPL 2024 title win as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner to become the next India head coach

With BCCI calling for applicants for the India head coach position late last month, a bunch of foreign names were linked with the role, namely Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer and Stephen Fleming, with reports indicating that the board was keen to rope in the New Zealand legend.

However, after BCCI secretary clarified that the board wants an Indian to take over the head coach position, given that he would know better about the domestic structure, Gambhir emerged as the favourite. And his stocks quickly rose after he inspired the KKR side to a third IPL title win in history this season.

Amid reports indicating that Gambhir's appointment is a done deal, former BCCI president Ganguly, in conversation with RevSportz, hailed the ODI World Cup winner as a “good candidate” before warning him that the level of pressure in an IPL team is far different from than in the Indian national side.

“He is passionate, he is honest...he is a very good candidate. There is indeed a difference between coaching or mentoring a franchise, and coaching an international team, that too a high-profile team like India. But I am sure Gautam will know it and is aware of it. He will know how to deal with stars like Virat and Rohit, and will surely adapt himself to the culture of the change room. It is not just about pushing your own thoughts. He will, I am sure, think and carry the change room with himself,” he said.

Ganguly's words came just two days after he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the significance of a good coach. "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely..." the former India captain wrote.

The tweet sparked a furore on social media, with few reckoning that Ganguly was recalling his tough times under Greg Chappell during his playing days, while others questioned whether he was against the potential appointment of Gambhir.