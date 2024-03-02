 Sourav Ganguly's exciting 'March 5' revelation on Rishabh Pant's IPL return | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Sourav Ganguly's exciting 'March 5' revelation on Rishabh Pant's IPL return, asserts DC cautious about captaincy role

Sourav Ganguly's exciting 'March 5' revelation on Rishabh Pant's IPL return, asserts DC cautious about captaincy role

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2024 01:58 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly admitted that DC have yet not taken a final decision on whether Rishabh Pant will resume the captaincy duties.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket and working hard in the NCA to regain his fitness ahead of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League. The southpaw's return will be a big boost for Delhi Capitals admitted the franchise's Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly. However, the former India captain suggested that DC still await clearance from NCA and following that they will decide on his availability as a captain and wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024
Rishabh Pant is expected to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in 2022 and missed a lot of competitive cricket due to several injuries. The wicketkeeper batter went through a tough phase and is working hard on his recovery to get back in time for IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals have named him in their retained list for the season.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ganguly asserted that it will be great for Delhi Capitals if Pant gets available for the entire season.

"Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats. But Rishabh is very important," Ganguly told Times of India.

Meanwhile, the DC's Director of Cricket Operations admitted that the franchise has yet not taken a final decision on whether Pant will resume the captaincy duties as they are still awaiting NCA's clearance.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan refused BCCI's offer at redemption in Test series against England before Dhruv Jurel's heroics: Report

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him. Let Rishabh get cleared on Mar 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict," he added.

Australia's David Warner was named the interim captain of Delhi last season in Pant's absence, however, the move didn't work out well for the team as they finished in the ninth spot on the points table.

Ganguly also pointed at the backup wicketkeeping options for Delhi in case Pant turns out to be unavailable for glovesman's duties.

"As for wicketkeeping options, there’s Kumar Kushagra. Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs," Ganguly said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, WPL Live match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On