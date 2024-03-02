Sourav Ganguly's exciting 'March 5' revelation on Rishabh Pant's IPL return, asserts DC cautious about captaincy role

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket and working hard in the NCA to regain his fitness ahead of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League. The southpaw's return will be a big boost for Delhi Capitals admitted the franchise's Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly. However, the former India captain suggested that DC still await clearance from NCA and following that they will decide on his availability as a captain and wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant is expected to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in 2022 and missed a lot of competitive cricket due to several injuries. The wicketkeeper batter went through a tough phase and is working hard on his recovery to get back in time for IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals have named him in their retained list for the season.

Ganguly asserted that it will be great for Delhi Capitals if Pant gets available for the entire season.

"Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats. But Rishabh is very important," Ganguly told Times of India.

Meanwhile, the DC's Director of Cricket Operations admitted that the franchise has yet not taken a final decision on whether Pant will resume the captaincy duties as they are still awaiting NCA's clearance.

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him. Let Rishabh get cleared on Mar 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict," he added.

Australia's David Warner was named the interim captain of Delhi last season in Pant's absence, however, the move didn't work out well for the team as they finished in the ninth spot on the points table.

Ganguly also pointed at the backup wicketkeeping options for Delhi in case Pant turns out to be unavailable for glovesman's duties.

"As for wicketkeeping options, there’s Kumar Kushagra. Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs," Ganguly said.