e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly says BCCI are planning to start domestic cricket from January 1, 2021

Sourav Ganguly says BCCI are planning to start domestic cricket from January 1, 2021

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (PTI)
         

The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

“We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told PTI from Dubai.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

“We will certainly have the full fledged Ranji Trophy redball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,” Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women’s tournaments will be held between March and April.

“We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women’s cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April,” he said.

He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase.

“Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in third week of January,” the BCCI president said.

The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under.

On the home series against England, Ganguly said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and the final itinerary will be prepared in due time.

“The England series is good three and a half to four months away. We still have time. We are monitoring the situation (COVID-19) which is pretty fluid and will take a call accordingly,” he said.

While hosting the series in India (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharamsala being likely venues) remains priority, the UAE is a second option.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In