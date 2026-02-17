Sourav Ganguly tells Pakistan Government to 'look after' Imran Khan's health: 'He took the country to the world map'

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, is the latest from the cricket fraternity to show support towards Imran Khan, asking the Government of Pakistan to take care of the former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain and ensure proper facilities for the man who took the country “to the world map.” Dada's remark came just a few hours after 14 former international captains signed a petition, urging the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure proper medical and legal facilities for the jailed former PM. Sourav Ganguly is the latest former cricketer to lend support to Imran Khan, (ANI/AFP)

Concerns around Imran's health have been growing ever since the reports of him losing 85 per cent vision in his right eye surfaced in the public domain. His family and supporters have claimed that they are being denied the right to meet the legendary all-rounder inside the jail.

On Tuesday morning, Greg Chappell drafted a petition and had it co-signed by 13 other former captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, and Belinda Clark. The plea was then sent to the Pakistan government led by Sharif.

Also Read: Kapil, Gavaskar rise above petty politics to aid ailing Imran Khan, remind of cricket’s grace, dignity and humanity During an event, Ganguly was asked about his opinion on the letter sent by 14 former cricketers, and he said the right thing had been done, urging the Pakistani authorities to do the needful and ensure proper facilities for Imran.

“They have done the right thing. I hope his health improves and that he gets the right treatment. He has taken Pakistan to the world map, first as captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then as Prime Minister, so he should be looked after, and I expect that,” Ganguly told reporters on Tuesday.

However, it is worth mentioning that the petition framed by Chappell was not co-signed by any former Pakistan cricketer. Last week, Pakistan legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Ramiz Raja and Shahid Afridi called upon the authorities to ensure proper medical facilities for Imran, who is in jail.

All you need to know about Imran Khan's jail tenure Imran, aged 73, has been held in detention since August 2023 on several charges, which his supporters argue are politically motivated. He is currently serving two separate sentences totalling 31 years. Concerns have been growing over his health due to the conditions of the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where he is reportedly being held.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by Imran, also expressed “profound concern” and strongly condemned the treatment being meted out to the former Prime Minister. The reaction came “particularly with regard to the serious deterioration of his eyesight”.

Imran, who was named Pakistan's Prime Minister in 2018, is inarguably the greatest cricketer ever to come out of the country, having led the team to a famous World Cup win in 1992.

He is also remembered for finding talents like Akram and Waqar back in the day.