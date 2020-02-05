Sourav Ganguly to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya lecture on March 17

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:07 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver a lecture at the third edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya annual conclave on March 17, on the eve of India’s third and final ODI against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

“Sourav Ganguly has agreed to deliver the Jagmohan Dalmiya memorial lecture which will be held ahead of the third ODI. He will be the first BCCI president to do the honours,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read: Late Jagmohan Dalmiya’s son becomes youngest CAB President at 38

Former South African captain Graeme Smith delivered the lecture in 2018 ahead of India’s first Twenty20 international against the West Indies.

Organised in memory of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the conclave is an annual event and in 2017 India’s first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev delivered the lecture.