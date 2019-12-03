e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Sourav Ganguly wants India to play pink-ball tests in every series

India became the last major cricket nation to embrace day-night tests when they hosted neighbours Bangladesh in front of a sellout crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last month.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
An illuminated building displays an image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
An illuminated building displays an image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.(PTI)
         

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly believes pink-ball tests are here to stay and wants the team under Virat Kohli to play at least one such match in every series.

India became the last major cricket nation to embrace day-night tests when they hosted neighbours Bangladesh in front of a sellout crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last month.

As the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly’s nudge prompted India to take the plunge into day-night tests, which pundits believe can address test cricket’s dwindling attendance in most venues.

“I am pretty upbeat about it,” Ganguly told ‘The Week’ magazine.

“I feel this is the way forward. Not every test, but at least one test in a series.”

READ: Maxwell, Steyn among players listed at 2 cr base price-Report

The world’s richest cricket board aggressively marketed India’s maiden pink-ball test, illuminating prominent city landmarks in pink and overall creating a buzz around the match.

Encouraged by the turnout in Kolkata, other Indian venues are now ready to host day-night tests, Ganguly said.

“I will share my experiences with the board and we will try and implement it in other places.”

“After this, everyone is ready. Nobody wants to play test cricket in front of 5,000 people,” added the former India captain.

Kohli has welcomed the innovation but said pink-ball tests should be an exception and not the rule.

“I think (day-night tests) can be a one-off thing, it should not be a regular scenario,” Kohli said in Kolkata on the eve of the test match.

tags
top news
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘BJP took hard decisions’: PM Modi talks of Art 370, Ayodhya in Jharkhand
‘BJP took hard decisions’: PM Modi talks of Art 370, Ayodhya in Jharkhand
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Where are we safe?: Robert Vadra slams govt on breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home
Where are we safe?: Robert Vadra slams govt on breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news