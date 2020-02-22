South Africa fined for slow over-rate in 1st T20I against Australia

cricket

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:51 IST

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first Twenty20 International in Johannesburg on Friday.

Match referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanctions after Quinton de Kock’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per the ICC release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

De Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.