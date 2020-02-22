e-paper
South Africa fined for slow over-rate in 1st T20I against Australia

Match referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanctions after Quinton de Kock’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per the ICC release.

cricket Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Johannesburg
South Africa's Pite van Biljon attempts a catch from Australia's batsman Matt Wade.
South Africa's Pite van Biljon attempts a catch from Australia's batsman Matt Wade.(AP)
         

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first Twenty20 International in Johannesburg on Friday.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

De Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.

Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
