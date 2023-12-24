"South Africa one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket": Shardul Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of India's two-game Test series against the Proteas, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur said playing the longest format cricket in South Africa is always difficult. HT Image

Sharing his thoughts on the salivating red-ball series, which would kick off at Centurion on Boxing Day, on the official YouTube channel of teammate and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul said that one cannot expect from South African pitches what it will deliver.

"I think South Africa is one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket in. Considering the pitch conditions, even if we play all over the country, this is one country where you can't expect what you will get from the pitch, so it's very important to go out there play the game and on the game day, you judge the conditions of the pitch, of the ground, and how it is and put yourself in a position to give your best according to that," Shardul said on Ashwin official YouTube channel.

The 32-year-old added that he is just trying to adapt to South Africa's weather so that he doesn't feel short of breathe while playing.

"Right now, I am just getting acclimatised to the weather, and I also learnt that this is a little high in altitude. So, on the day when you shouldn't be short of breath when you're doing some running around or bowling, it's very important to get the feel," he added.

"When you're short of breath, still manage that and bowl out there or if you're batting, running between the wickets, how you can still continue your innings, so that is about one of the most challenging conditions in South Africa," he further added.

From December 26 onwards, the two-match Test series will start and will go on till January 7. The first Test will be held in Centurion from December 26 onwards while the second one will be held in Cape Town from January 7. (ANI)

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (Wk). (ANI)