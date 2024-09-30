South African cricket coach Shukri Conrad on Monday named three spin bowlers in a 15-man squad to play two Tests in Bangladesh next month. South Africa pick three spinners for Bangladesh Test series

The squad was announced on the same day that it was confirmed that South Africa will play Test matches in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The decision was taken following a security assessment by a South African delegation in the country more than 200 people died in political protests in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was recalled to the squad for the first time since March 2023. He will join fellow left-armer Keshav Maharaj and off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Only three specialist seam bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Dane Paterson were selected, along with seam bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Conrad said he had discussed conditions in Bangladesh with Russell Domingo, a South African who was head coach of Bangladesh from 2019 to 2022.

"We are likely to play three seamers maximum in Dhaka and Chattogram," said Conrad.

"At this stage it is likely to be Kagiso, Nandre and Wiaan as the all-rounder, with Dane Paterson available if conditions are suitable."

Conrad said it was also likely that only two spinners would be in the starting line-up. "We are lucky that Keshav Maharaj can bowl a lot of overs but Senuran will be there as back-up."

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was the only player dropped from the squad that beat the West Indies 1-0 in a Test series in the Caribbean in August.

Conrad said he believed South Africa would need to win five of their six remaining Tests in the current world Test championship in order to qualify for the final in England next year.

After Bangladesh, they will play Sri Lanka and Pakistan in two-match series during the South African home season in December and January.

Conrad said he expected Bangladesh to provide stern opposition after they beat Pakistan recently, while Sri Lanka were serious contenders for a place in the championship final.

"It's encouraging for world cricket that it's not only about the big three," said Conrad.

"Bangladesh will be match ready. They've beaten Pakistan and are playing tough opposition against India. It will be Shakib Al Hasan's last series and they will want to send him out on a high but we will be there to try to spoil the party."

The South African squad will assemble in Pretoria on October 12 and depart for Bangladesh on October 15.

South African squad: Temba Bavuma , David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne .

Fixtures:

October 21-25, first Test in Dhaka

October 29-November 2, second Test in Chattogram

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.