South Africa play 8 Tests a year while India, England, Australia feast on 5-match series: Anrich Nortje's had enough

South Africa's Anrich Nortje is one of the quickest pacers going around in world cricket. The tall speedster can constantly clock in speeds of more than 150 kmph, and when in full flight, is a treat to watch. Nortje, 31, is currently a part of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, although he's played just one match. Making an appearance against the Punjab Kings, the pacer took one wicket and conceded 23 runs as KKR bundled out Shreyas Iyer and co for just 111. In a free-wheeling interview with Hindustan Times, Anrich Nortje speaks about KKR's campaign and South Africa's chances in the WTC. (ANI)

KKR lost the match by 16 runs, but Nortje impressed with his pace and accuracy. The Proteas quick has not gotten a consistent run in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament, which mostly boils down to the pitches offering more assistance to the spinners as compared to the seamers.

Ahead of KKR's upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4, Hindustan Times caught up with Nortje. The South Africa tearaway quickly spoke his mind about the current season and what he thinks of KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs.

With 9 points from 10 matches, KKR, placed 7th, need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying, Nortje spoke about the impact of applying saliva on the ball and South Africa's chances in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground, which will be played from June 11-16.

Excerpts:

How do you see KKR's campaign so far?

It's been good so far. It's been unfortunate that we have to sort of been on off on off during the comp and I think that's behind us now. So we're just looking forward, trying to focus on what's ahead. Hopefully, we can get it four out of four and get into the playoffs. So I think what's been done is done and it's time to just focus on what's ahead for us.

KKR need to win their remaining matches to have any chance of making to the top four? How optimistic are you about KKR making the playoffs?

It's definitely possible. I think the way we're going about it is just to focus on every game that's coming up. Can't focus on too much more than one game, one ball at a time. So that could most probably be the strategy, just to get a win every game. Like you said, it's definitely doable and I don't see why not. So we've won the last game. Hopefully we can take that momentum into the next four games. And get us to the playoffs. That would be the ultimate goal. And then win it from there, as sort of being the underdog in this situation.

You have played under different captains in the IPL? How do you see Ajinkya Rahane's leadership and what makes him different from the others?

He's a great individual. He's a great person. I've really enjoyed my time with him. I've enjoyed my time with him at Delhi. It's great to have him here again. He's probably one of the most professional players there is. I haven't played much games under him now. It's just sort of seeing his leadership from the side, it's been very good. The way he understands the game and the way he thinks, it's spot on. So he's a really great leader and the way he's been batting here, it has been great.

This year's tournament has been different as we haven't seen many scores more than 250-run mark, unlike last year. What do you put this down to?

I've got no idea what I can put it down to. I think last year it might have been just a little bit more flatter than it is this year in general. There's maybe a little bit more in it for the bowlers this year and I'd say that's more or less it. Last year was probably an extreme compared to this year and this year sort of good balls is mostly good where last year good balls was still sixes. That's probably the only thing I can say.

Bowlers are being allowed to apply saliva on the ball? Do you think it has been a great leveller or do you see it as over-rated in white-ball cricket?

In white ball cricket, it is difficult. The ball doesn't last as long but it depends on the surface as well that you play and if it's very green, it's going to be difficult. But I think in general, being able to put saliva on, it's how the game has been played for years. It's great to have it back and give us something at least. Sweat doesn't help. So it's great to, unless there's a different substance you can use, then yeah, it's great to be able to use saliva.

What do you make of the impact player rule? Are you a fan of it?

It depends how you look at it. It's definitely something different. It makes a lineup, a team battle, number nine, number 10, where in general it would be seven, eight. The whole team dynamic changed because of the impact player and the strategy changes, everything changes. So it does change the game a little bit. Whether that's good or bad, I'm sure we'll see in the next few years. But I'm a little bit 50-50, I would say, on it at the moment. But it's definitely changed the game. The way it's been played, it's more aggressive and that's probably what everyone wants to see.

In IPL 2025, umpires are changing the size of the bat mid-match? You also had to change your bat against PBKS? What do you think about umpires checking bats during the game?

I don't think it makes a difference. I think it's good to test it during the match. But bats have been checked for many years now. It's not a new thing. It's just something you see new on TV. It's great to have it. It's great to have legal bats, if you can call it that, on the field. So yeah, it's nothing new really.

I have to ask you about the World Test Championship final against Australia. What do you make of Proteas' chances in the summit clash at Lord's?

Lord's has been a good ground for South Africa. I think the team's done really well there over the past. It's an exciting time. It's obviously a massive tournament and a massive opportunity for South Africa. So we're really excited to see how that can pan out. The boys have been doing well over the last few years. The coach has really brought in some positive energy and changed a few things. But the way they've been playing, it's been brilliant to see everyone sort of chipped in.

Everyone's performed different combinations at times. But everything's sort of been towards trying to win the games, which is what you want at the end of the day. So yeah, I think it's a really great team. And I'm really excited to see them lift the trophy.

The World Test Championship's format is not really balanced. South Africa play just two-match Test series. Do you think there is a case of the format being rejigged and it becoming more rounded for all teams?

It would be brilliant because we play eight games a year. And India, like you say, the big three, big four, big three, they always play each other every five Test matches at least. So it would be great for us that we play eight games a year. India, Australia, India, England, they play five games in one series. So it would be great to have more Test matches. That's what it's about.

If you want to see more Test cricket, there's no point in the big three playing each other the whole time. South Africa definitely needs more Test matches just like some other countries as well. And I think Zimbabwe plays more test matches than South Africa this year. Nothing against Zimbabwe, but we've sort of proven ourselves over the years. So yeah, it's a great question and hopefully there can be some changes.