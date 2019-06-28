South Africa Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka - One change likely

The pride will be the name of the game for South Africa as they go about facing off against Sri Lanka on Friday. The side led by Faf du Plessis has already been eliminated from the tournament with just one win in seven games. But Proteas will be eager to sign off from the tournament on a high, winning their final two games. But in doing so, the side can also make a few changes, as they can give opportunities to players who did not get a chance in the tournament.

Here is South Africa’s Predicted XI against Sri Lanka:

Aiden Markram - Hashim Amla has had a forgettable tournament, with just 123 runs in 6 innings. He could be rested and Aiden Markram could be promoted up top.

Quinton de Kock (wk) - Quinton de Kock has been the leading run-scorer for the side with 238 runs in 7 innings.

Faf du Plessis (c) - Skipper Faf du Plessis has been able to get off to starts, but has failed to convert it to big totals.

JP Duminy - JP Duminy is likely to make it into the side in place of Hashim Amla as he can be provide more experience in the middle-order.

Rassie van der Dussen - Rassie van der Dussen has been the find of the tournament, scoring 216 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54.

David Miller - David Miller has not been in the best form this tournament, and South Africa will hope he can regain form in the final two games.

Andile Phehlukwayo - Andile Phehlukwayo showed signs of form with the bat and ball in the previous game, and he will need to harness the same to help Proteas save a bit of pride.

Chris Morris - Chris Morris has been the pick of the bowler for South Africa but Proteas will hope he could deliver with the bat as well.

Kagiso Rabada - Kagiso Rabada was wicketless against Pakistan and gave away 65 runs. He would hope to find wickets in the final two matches.

Beuran Hendricks - Lungi Ngidi has struggled since his return from an injury. Beuran Hendricks could replace him on Friday.

Imran Tahir - Imran Tahir has been the leading wickettaker for the side, picking up 10 wickets in the tournament. He is set to retire after the tournament. and will hope to finish career on a high.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:44 IST