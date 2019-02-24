South Africa slip to third in Test rankings after Sri Lanka loss

South Africa have slipped to third place in the ICC Test team rankings after losing the two-match Test series to Sri Lanka 0-2.

South Africa started the series with 110 points but have slipped to 105 after losing both Tests to their lower-ranked opposition. They are now two points behind New Zealand, who are in second place with 107 points.

Kusal Mendis storms into top 20 after Sri Lanka's 2-0 series sweep in South Africa. Find out who else has moved up in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings.



READ 👇https://t.co/EpJKm6kQMr pic.twitter.com/P4VDTr2lBx — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: This player could be Virat Kohli’s trump card in T20I series

Sri Lanka on Saturday created history as they became the first Asian team and the third visiting side after England and Australia to win a Test series on South African soil. However, they remain in sixth place but have gained four points to move up to 93 in the list led by India with 116 points.

New Zealand will start a three-Test home series against Bangladesh on February 28 in Hamilton, which they will have to win in order to retain second place.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:43 IST