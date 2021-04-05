'So it's not funny that batsman stopped running instead of completing the run?': Tabraiz Shamsi defends Quinton de Kock

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has backed his teammate Quinton de Kock in the controversial run-out incident in the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Sunday, involving Fakhar Zaman (getting out for 193) and the Proteas wicketkeeper.

Shamsi took to Twitter on Monday to show support for wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock, whose cheeky run-out to dismiss Zaman, is being termed as"illegal" and "cheating". Shamsi added that de Kock was actually telling his fielders to back up at the non-striker's end and not trying to deceive Zaman.

"Just 2 clarify. QDK was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman,he was asking a fielder to back up at the non strikers end. Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done. Stop the hate n Leave QDK alone #Peace✌

"So it's not funny that the batsman stopped running instead of completing the run? Lets not take the attention away from a great innings that he played and give him credit for that The batman's job in that instance was to complete the run that all... As simple as that :)," Shamsi said in his tweets.

— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

The moment arrived on the first ball of the last over when Zaman, batting on 192, thumped the ball to long-off. Aiden Markram, who was stationed there, saw the batsmen going for a second run after a slight stutter and decided to have a go at Zaman's end.

Quinton de Kock appeared to suggest that the ball was going towards the non-striker end which prompted Zaman to slow down. By the time he realised the ball is coming his way, he was too late as Aiden's throw hit the stumps directly, bringing his innings to an end.

Earlier in the day, MCC--the custodian of the laws of cricket--also provided their stance through tweets.

The first tweet stated MCC's Law 41.5.1 while the second gave MCC's stance on the incident.

The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived.



It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 4, 2021





"The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived.

It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball," MCC said in the Tweet.