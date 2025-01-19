South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 19 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town
South Africa Under-19 squad -
Adnaan Lagadien, Carl Fryer, Daniel Bosman, Semal Pillay, Divan de Villiers, Jason Rowles, Paul James, Bennie Hansen, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Enathi Khitshini, Nqobani Mokoena, Ntando Soni, Raeeq Daniels
England Under-19 squad -
Aaryan Sawant, Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, James Isbell, Archie Vaughan, Eddie Jack, Harry Moore, Jack Home, James Minto, Joe Moores, Thomas Rew, Alex French, Alex Green, Alex Wade, Farhan Ahmed, Naavya Sharma, Tazeem Ali...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
2nd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Cape Town, Cape Town at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.