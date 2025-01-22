Explore
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi 18oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 22, 2025 12:31 PM IST
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Stellenbosch University 1

    South Africa Under-19 squad -
    Adnaan Lagadien, Carl Fryer, Daniel Bosman, Semal Pillay, Divan de Villiers, Jason Rowles, Paul James, Bennie Hansen, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Enathi Khitshini, Nqobani Mokoena, Ntando Soni, Raeeq Daniels
    England Under-19 squad -
    Aaryan Sawant, Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, James Isbell, Archie Vaughan, Eddie Jack, Harry Moore, Jack Home, James Minto, Joe Moores, Thomas Rew, Alex French, Alex Green, Alex Wade, Farhan Ahmed, Naavya Sharma, Tazeem Ali    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 22, 2025 12:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
    3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Stellenbosch University 1 at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes