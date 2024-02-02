 South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM | Hindustan Times
South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Live

South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Feb 02, 2024 12:41 PM IST
South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

South Africa Under-19 squad -
David Teeger, Dewan Marais, Richard Seletswane, Steve Stolk, Juan James, Oliver Whitehead, Raeeq Daniels, Riley Norton, Romashan Pillay, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ntando Zuma, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Sipho Potsane, Tristan Luus
Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
Pulindu Perera, Ravishan De Silva, Rusanda Gamage, Supun Waduge, Dinura Kalupahana, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sineth Jayawardena, Vihas Thevmika, Vishen Halambage, Hirun Kapurubandara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Garuka Sanketh, Malsha Tharupathi, Ruvishan Perera, Vishwa Lahiru

South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score, Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 12:41 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    South Africa Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Match Details
    Super Six - Match 9 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between South Africa Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

