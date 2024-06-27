South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1: Unbeaten SA face inspired AFG in epic showdown

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1: SA vs AFG: South Africa take on Afghanistan in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday. The South Africans will be wary of the Afghan threat, with Rashid Khan and Co. beating New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh in the space of 18 days in the World Cup. Although, they haven't remained unbeaten, losing to West Indies and India in this edition. Meanwhile, South Africa have remained unbeaten in this World Cup....Read More

For Afghanistan, all eyes will be on their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadra,, who are among the top-five runscorers in this tournament. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq are also among the top-five wicket-takers. South Africa's highest run-scorer in this tournament is Quinton de Kock, who is sixth. Meanwhile, their best bowler Anrich Nortje is joint eighth.

South Africa will need their batting department to step up in this match. Although Reeza Hendricks has struggled for form at the top, their middle order of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen can deal with the Afghan spin and can come to their rescue in tough situation, with the experienced David Miller under the spotlight. Speaking ahead of the match, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said, "For us, it's a new challenge and I think that makes us dangerous in the semi-finals as a side with nothing to lose and obviously a lot of pressure on the opposition."

Key pointers from South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: