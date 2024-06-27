South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1: Unbeaten SA face inspired AFG in epic showdown
- 4:29 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Will rain strike again today?
- 4:25 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Heinrich Klaasen vs Afghan spin magic
- 4:16 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Dominant SA not giving up!
- 4:04 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Walter on SA team
- 3:55 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: All eyes on AFG
- 3:43 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Squads
- 3:36 AM IST, June 27 SA vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone!
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1: SA vs AFG: South Africa face Afghanistan in their upcoming T20 World Cup semi final clash, in Tarouba.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1: SA vs AFG: South Africa take on Afghanistan in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday. The South Africans will be wary of the Afghan threat, with Rashid Khan and Co. beating New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh in the space of 18 days in the World Cup. Although, they haven't remained unbeaten, losing to West Indies and India in this edition. Meanwhile, South Africa have remained unbeaten in this World Cup....Read More
For Afghanistan, all eyes will be on their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadra,, who are among the top-five runscorers in this tournament. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq are also among the top-five wicket-takers. South Africa's highest run-scorer in this tournament is Quinton de Kock, who is sixth. Meanwhile, their best bowler Anrich Nortje is joint eighth.
South Africa will need their batting department to step up in this match. Although Reeza Hendricks has struggled for form at the top, their middle order of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen can deal with the Afghan spin and can come to their rescue in tough situation, with the experienced David Miller under the spotlight. Speaking ahead of the match, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said, "For us, it's a new challenge and I think that makes us dangerous in the semi-finals as a side with nothing to lose and obviously a lot of pressure on the opposition."
Key pointers from South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match:
- South Africa lead 2-0 against Afghanistan in terms of T20 World Cup head-to-head.
- The temperature is expected to hover around 29-27 degrees Celsius, with almost no chance of rain.
SA vs AFG: Will rain strike again today?
SA vs AFG: The temperature is expected to hover around 29-27 degrees Celsius in Tarouba during the match, with almost no chance of rain. There will be variable bounce, and dew has been a factor in this venue during CPL. Despite less chances of rain, it is expected to be cloudy.
SA vs AFG: Heinrich Klaasen vs Afghan spin magic
SA vs AFG: Klaasen will be on focus for SA, when they are up against Afghan spin. His pulls and slog sweeps will be a vital weapon for SA, when they will look to get past Rashid and Co. Since the beginning of 2023, the wicketkeeper-batter has slamemd at 182.12 vs spin in T20 cricket, and his strike rate is the best among 41 batters who have played at least 40 innings vs spin in T20s during this period. All eyes on Klaasen!
SA vs AFG: Dominant SA not giving up!
SA vs AFG: SA have had several key moments during this tournament, but they have always fought back and somehow put themselves in winning positions in challenging conditions. They are unbeaten and need to win two more games to clinch their maiden WC title. No other team has even won a T20 WC unbeaten, so South Africa and India have a chance to script history!
SA vs AFG: Walter on SA team
SA vs AFG: Speaking ahead of the match, SA coach Walter said, "You don't not have confidence if you manage to win games the way that we have. And then there's certain parts of the game that we know we need to brush up and tighten up on. We're working through that continuum the whole time and being real about the things that we need to do better, being real about where we are in certain aspects of our game, and celebrating the stuff that we've been getting right."
SA vs AFG: All eyes on AFG
SA vs AFG: Afghanistan played their first official fixture in 2004 as part of the Asian Cricket Council Trophy, which had 15 teams. Fast forward 20 years later, they are in their first-ever World Cup semi-final and are also one of the tournament favourites!
SA vs AFG: Squads
SA vs AFG: SA - Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton
AFG - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq
SA vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone!
SA vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of the first T20 World Cup 2024 semi final where we will see SA take on AFG in a blockbuster showdown. Stay tuned folks!