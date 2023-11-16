South Africa vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2nd Semi-Final 2023: SA hope to end jinx, AUS eyeing 7th final

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2nd Semi-Final 2023: South Africa weren't expected to make it till this point but now that they are here, they will have to deal with some old devils. It goes without saying that the Proteas have always been better than their World ...Read More Cup record. They have never won this tournament, never even reached the final, but just a glance into the past and you can point at various points where South Africa arguably had the best team in the world across formats.

This era, didn't quite feel that way. This is a South African team made of youngsters and veterans who, except perhaps for Quinton de Kock, didn't quite fulfill the potential they had shown when they were young. They are led by a player who has blown hot and cold with his own personal form in recent years. Their cricket behind the scenes has been in a bit of a turmoil and there have been questions over whether South Africa are interested in Test cricket considering the kind of schedule they have got in the near future. They were never seen as pushovers before the start of this tournament, but not many commentators and former players had them chalked down as a favourite to reach the top four.

What ended up happening is that the South Africans blew up batting records and their bowling lineup led by the extraordinary Kagiso Rabada and the tenacious Keshav Maharaj has done the rest. De Kock, who is set to retire from this format after the tournament, is in the form of his life, Aiden Markram has shown the number of gears he can play in while Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have gone about destroying bowling lineups in all kinds of ways.

The only real worry with regards to form and fitness has been Temba Bavuma. The 33-year-old has scored 145 runs in seven innings in the tournament - fewer than any of the other regular batters in the squad - but he is leaned on for his leadership and presence. South Africa won well without him when he missed the games against England and Bangladesh, both at the Wankhede, because of a stomach problem. But they are a calmer, more settled side when Bavuma plays.

The Australians had their own hamstring issue to worry about, particularly with regards to Glenn Maxwell after his miracle knock against Afghanistan. But scans have cleared him to play. How did he sustain that injury? Well if you are asking that, it means you missed one of the greatest ODI innings of all time. Australia were 91/7 at the Wankhede Stadium chasing a target of 292 against Afghanistan when he was joined in the middle by captain Pat Cummins. Together they put up an unbeaten partnership of 202 off 170 to lead Australia to the unlikeliest of wins. Cummins's contribution in that stand was 12 in, wait for it… 68 balls! Maxwell scored 179 in 102 in that stand and ended with a score of 201 not out off 128 balls. Moreover, he practically had no feet to stand on for much of the last quarter of the innings having been besieged by all kinds of cramps. With no foot movement at all, he just stood and bashed fours and sixes and bludgeoned his way into World Cup folklore. That match also is a nice reflection on Australia's campaign in this World Cup. They lost the first two matches by gigantic margins and were sent to the bottom half of the table, leading to many writing them off. Well, they just just a never lost a match after that and now, the five-time champions are two wins away from taking a sixth title.