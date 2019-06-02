South Africa vs Bangladesh live updates, ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa look to bounce back

South Africa vs Bangladesh live updates: ICC World Cup 2019 match No. 4 will between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday. South Africa were given a reality check by hosts England in tournament opener on May 30 and the Proteas will look to put all that behind against Bangladesh. There are a couple of injury concerns for South Africa. Hashim Amla did not train yesterday after being hit on the head during the first match against England. He is unlikely to take the field. Dale Steyn too is yet to be match fit. That, however, means David Miller is certain to get a game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have their own share of injury concerns. Opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of today’s match with a finger injury. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman are battling calf and hamstring injuries. The captain, however, has made it clear that he would take the field on Sunday despite the injury.

Bangladesh are playing their first match of the tournament and they would look to use the batting-friendly Oval pitch to their advantage.

Follow South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match live here:

13:20 hrs IST Quotes of the match Imran Tahir: Whenever I get an opportunity again like that, you know, I won’t be the guy who is saying, no to my captain, because I like challenges. I like to think that my captain can give me a ball in any situation and I will be the first guy to say yes. Mashrafe Mortaza: Suddenly we see pace bowlers have got some wickets in the first few matches but tomorrow might be different match. Maybe the wicket will be flat, and maybe spinners will play a role.



