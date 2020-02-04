e-paper
South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Cape Town: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of first ODI between South Africa and England at Newlands through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Cape Town: Live cricket score and updates(AP)
         

Toss: South Africa won toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first ODI of the series at Newlands in Cape Town. JJ Smuts and Lutho Sipamla make respective ODI debuts for the Proteas while Matt Parkinson and Tom Banton make their respective first appearances in 50-over format for the Three Lions.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson

