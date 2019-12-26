South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:26 IST

Preview: England won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in first Test of four-match series. James Anderson becomes the second Englishman after Alastair Cook to feature in 150 Tests. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has been selected to play after having been a doubt when his father Ged fell seriously ill in Johannesburg on Monday, but the latter is out of intensive care and showing signs of improvement. A flu bug that has swept through the England camp in the build-up to the test has ruled seamer Chris Woakes, middle order batsman Ollie Pope and left-arm spinner Jack Leach out of contention. But seamers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad recovered sufficiently from flu to take their place in the side in what is an all-seam attack.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson