Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates

South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of opening day of second Test between South Africa and England through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates
South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates(REUTERS)
         

Toss update: England won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test. The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the series following their heavy defeat in the opening Test. England last tasted success in Cape Town when there used to be eight deliveries in one over. In the year 1957, Colin Cowdrey starred with the bat in both the innings as England thrashed Proteas by 312 runs. Since then, England haven’t come close to tasting success at this picturesque venue.

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

