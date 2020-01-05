South Africa vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:31 IST

Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are all out for 223. England will come out to bat again, with a handy lead of 46 runs.

Day 2 Highlights: South Africa end second day at 215/8 and they trail England by 54 runs. Dean Elgar (88) and Rassie van der Dussen (68) slammed respective half-centruies but rest of the batsmen failed to get going as England hold the upper hand in the Test. James Anderson scalped three wickets while Stuart Broad and Sam Curran ended the day with two wickets each.

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson