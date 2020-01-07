e-paper
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England 2nd Test Day 5: Live score and updates

South Africa vs England 2nd Test Day 5: Live score and updates

Catch all the live score and updates from day 5 of the second Test match between South Africa and England.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England 2nd Test Day 5, live score and updates(REUTERS)
         

 

Perhaps the best endorsement of Test cricket - it is day 5, and all three results are possible. South Africa will have to bat out of their skins if they are harbouring any hopes of a win. England, on the other hand, will have to be disciplined and patient and keep at it if they are to knock over the remaining 8 wickets. And then, there is the possibility of a tie. It promises to be a cracking day of pure Test cricket.

Here is the brief: South Africa need 312 runs, England need 8 wickets.

