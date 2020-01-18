e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live score and updates

cricket Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: England have managed to gain the upper in the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Centuries from Ben Stokes (120) and Ollie Pope (135) helped England declare their innings on 499/9. South Africa did not start their innings well as they lost 2 wickets for the score of 60 at the end of day’s play.

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

