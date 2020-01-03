South Africa vs England: ‘Absolute garbage’ - Shane Warne slams ‘overrated’ warm-ups after Rory Burns injury

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:45 IST

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne lashed out at warm-up techniques that players use these days in the aftermath of a freak injury sustained by England cricketer Rory Burns. England, already struggling with illness and injuries on their ongoing tour of South Africa, suffered a massive blow as opener Burns was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Also Read: Malinga didn’t teach me yorker: Bumrah finally reveals how he learnt it

Burns injured his left ankle while playing a football match during a warm up before Thursday’s practice session. Later, scans revealed he sustained ligament damage to his left ankle. Following Burns’ injury, Warne referred to warm ups as ‘absolute garbage’ and also called it ‘overrated’.

“Warm ups have been overrated for a long, long period of time,” Warne told Fox Cricket. “Everyone goes out onto the ground, they warm up and they run around and do these silly little ladders and all that absolute rubbish that’s not going to help you for the day.

Also Read: WATCH: 45 minutes, 39 balls - Crowd applauds Smith for getting off the mark

“And you go inside and you sit down for half an hour and work out what you’re going to do. Warm ups, overrated.

“Get to the ground later, have a bigger sleep in, get to the swimming pool, get out and play. You don’t need all that absolute garbage at warm ups,” he added.

England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Burns has been ruled out for rest of the four-match Test series and he has been sent home for further treatment.

Also Read: 4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India

“England opening batsman Rory Burns has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle,” the ECB statement read. “He has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa Test series and will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience.”