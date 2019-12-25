South Africa vs England: James Anderson set to join Alastair Cook in elite Test list in Centurion

cricket

England fast-bowler James Anderson is on the verge adding another feather into his already illustrious cap if he take to the field against South Africa in first Test at Centurion on Thursday. The two teams go head to head in a blockbuster four-match Test series starting Boxing Day. Anderson, who is England’s highest wicket-taker, is set for another milestone in Test cricket.

Anderson will become only the second England cricketer after legendary Alastair Cook to feature in 150 Tests. Cook was the first Englishman to cross this feat and he ended up playing 161 Tests for the ‘Three Lions’. Overall, Anderson will become only the ninth cricketer to do so.

200: Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

168: Ricky Ponting (AUS)

168: Steve Waugh (AUS)

166: Jacques Kallis (SA)

164: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)

164: Rahul Dravid (IND)

161: Alastair Cook (AUS)

156: Allan Border (ENG)

149: James Anderson* (ENG)

“He’s (Anderson) looking as good as I’ve ever seen him,” said captain Joe Root ahead of the contest. “It feels like a long time since I’ve played a competitive game so to get some overs ... was very pleasing.”

“There was a bit of rust but that’s to be expected having not played for four or five months. I’m just happy to be back out there.”

Anderson was only 20 when he made his debut, taking five wickets against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003, and last month said he wanted to continue through to the next Ashes series, which will start at the end of 2021 in Australia.

“I still want to do it, that’s part of the reason I worked so hard to get back,” said England’s record wicket-taker with 575 Test scalps.

“It’s something I love and I still feel I’ve got something to offer, so that hunger and desire to get back is still very much there.”

