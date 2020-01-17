e-paper
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England live score, day 2 at Port Elizabeth

South Africa vs England live score, day 2 at Port Elizabeth

Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and updates from Port Elizabeth.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and updates from Port Elizabeth.
Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and updates from Port Elizabeth.(REUTERS)
         

South Africa vs England live score: World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes survived three reviews by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the first day of the third Test at St George’s Park on Thursday. England were 224 for four at the end of an attritional day during which South Africa had briefly claimed the advantage.

Follow South Africa vs England live score here:

 

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

