e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: Proteas name Dale Steyn in 15-member T20I squad

South Africa vs England: Proteas name Dale Steyn in 15-member T20I squad

SA vs ENG: Dale Steyn’s most recent appearance for South Africa was in a T20 international against Sri Lanka last March.

cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:06 IST
PTI
PTI
Johannesburg
File image of South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn.
File image of South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket after an absence of almost a year after being named in South Africa’s squad for three T20 internationals against England next week. Steyn, 36, retired from Test cricket last year after a series of injuries but said he remained available for the country’s white-ball teams.

Also Read: ‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch

His most recent appearance for South Africa was in a T20 international against Sri Lanka last March. He was selected to play in last year’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but returned home without playing a game because of a shoulder injury.

Quinton de Kock, named as the country’s long-term one-day captain, will continue in the role for the T20 internationals against England despite Test captain Faf du Plessis having committed himself to Cricket South Africa until after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

In a statement announcing the T20 squad against England, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday that the selectors had “opted to extend the rest period of Faf du Plessis and (fast bowler) Kagiso Rabada, who will officially take no further part in the remainder of England’s tour.”

Also Read: ‘ODIs aren’t too relevant this year...’: Virat Kohli after NZ series defeat

The South African squad includes uncapped players in batsman Pite van Biljon and fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who has to prove his fitness.

Before the T20 series starts on Wednesday, South Africa meet England in the third and final one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Fixtures:

12 February, East London

14 February, Durban

16 February, Centurion.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news