India vs New Zealand: ‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:01 IST

India’s fielding woes have become the topic of discussion during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. In the first ODI, Kuldeep Yadav dropped Ross Taylor for 10, and the middle-order batsman went on to hammered an unbeaten 107 to help his side chase down the massive total of 347. India field coaching R Sridhar on Friday minced no words on the poor fielding from India at the pre-match conference before the 2nd ODI.

Speaking to reporters in Auckland, Sridhar said: “...that catch should have been taken. Probably it was after his first over, maybe he was thinking about his previous over, could be anything. It could not be a technical aspect at all. We are trying to get better but we were average. There is no doubt about that. We can get better,” he said.

In the 2nd ODI, another drop catch happened in the 14th over when Yuzvendra Chahal was on the attack. Henry Nicholls, who was on the strike, returned back the ball to Chahal. The ball came directly into his hands at a good height, but it popped out and Nicholls got a lifeline.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was at the commentary during the moment, lashed out over India’s fielding efforts. “11 times out of 10 (you should take that catch) 11 times out of 10. You can’t give opportunities to batsmen who are well set,” he said.

Luckily, for India, the mistake did not prove too costly as Chahal trapped Nicholls in his next over, dismissing the left-hander for 41.

Meanwhile, New Zealand recovered to reach 273 for eight with half centuries by Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor mixed with a mid-innings collapse in the second one-day international in Auckland on Saturday. The batting performance bore no resemblance to the match-winning innings in the first ODI as New Zealand fell apart against an accurate India attack.

From being one for 142 with more than 23 overs remaining, New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 55 runs over the next 15 overs before Kyle Jamieson, on debut, joined Taylor to put on 76 in a late flurry of boundaries. Taylor was not out 73 with the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson unbeaten on 25 to go with Guptill’s 79.