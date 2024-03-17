South Africa vs Ghana Live Score: Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
South Africa vs Ghana Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 17 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra
South Africa squad -
Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerden, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Minenhle Ntobela, Ethan Fosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Jesse Prodehl, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Heinrich Pieterse, Nathan Roux, Dylan Bester, Hardus Coetzer, Lehan Botha, Lifa Ntanzi
Ghana squad -
Alex Osei, Kelvin Awala, Lee Nyarko, Godfred Bakiweyem, James Vifah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh, Joseph Theodore, Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena, Michael Aboagye, Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr
South Africa vs Ghana Match Details
Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between South Africa and Ghana to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.