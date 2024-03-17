Edit Profile
Sunday, Mar 17, 2024
    South Africa vs Ghana Live Score: Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM

    Mar 17, 2024 5:45 PM IST
    South Africa vs Ghana Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 06:45 PM
    South Africa vs Ghana Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 17 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    South Africa squad -
    Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerden, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Minenhle Ntobela, Ethan Fosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Jesse Prodehl, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Heinrich Pieterse, Nathan Roux, Dylan Bester, Hardus Coetzer, Lehan Botha, Lifa Ntanzi
    Ghana squad -
    Alex Osei, Kelvin Awala, Lee Nyarko, Godfred Bakiweyem, James Vifah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh, Joseph Theodore, Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena, Michael Aboagye, Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr

