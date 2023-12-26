South Africa vs India, 1st Test Centurion weather forecast: Fears of Day 1 washout as rain interruptions imminent

The final frontier. That is what the South Africa Test series, which begins from Tuesday onwards at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, is being advertised as. Since 1992, the year of South Africa's readmission to international cricket, India have made eight trips to the rainbow nation, but have returned empty-handed as far as Test cricket is concerned, thus explaining 'the final frontier'. For the third time ever, India will take on South Africa in a Test series comprising just two games, the last being in 2013 and 2001, both of which the visiting side had lost by a margin of 0-1, and hence the winner in Centurion will gain an unassailable lead early on in the game before the proceedings head to Newlands. And Rohit Sharma and his men are "desperate" to grab that chance, script history for the nation and put behind the heartbreak of that World Cup final loss. A security guard holds an umbrella, as the pitch and part of the ground is covered, during rain, a day before the first cricket test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, in Centurion(REUTERS)

However, the much-anticipated start to the Freedom Trophy series is almost certain to experience a delayed start with Day 1 expected to be washed out due to rain in Centurion, Gauteng.

SuperSport Park was under the covers in the late evening on Sunday after India had their first practice session, which comprised throwdowns from 18 yards out and centre-wicket training. On Monday, India and South Africa cancelled their outdoor sessions due to rain in Centurion.

Centurion weather report today: Rain to interrupt India vs South Africa Day 1

Going by what Accuweather shows, the forecast for Tuesday isn't going to be any better, with a 96 per cent chance of rain and a 38 per cent chance of thunderstorms. "Mainly cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm," says the website, which further reveals that Centurion will experience thunderstorms between 7 and 9 am local time, before having a spell of heavy afternoon showers.

Centurion weather forecast for Tuesday (December 26)(Accuweather)

The South Africa Test series is India's second assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. India had earlier registered a 2-0 whitewash over West Indies in August. The Rohit-led side are currently placed top of the WTC points table after Pakistan incurred a defeat against Australia in Perth last week in their Test series opener. India would aim to keep their position intact given an injury-laden Pakistan side would be looking to stage a comeback in their Boxing Day game at the MCG against Pat Cummins' men.