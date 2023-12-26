close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / South Africa vs India, 1st Test Centurion weather forecast: Fears of Day 1 washout as rain interruptions imminent

South Africa vs India, 1st Test Centurion weather forecast: Fears of Day 1 washout as rain interruptions imminent

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 26, 2023 07:11 AM IST

The much-anticipated start to the Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa is likely to be delayed with Day 1 expected to be interrupted by rain.

The final frontier. That is what the South Africa Test series, which begins from Tuesday onwards at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, is being advertised as. Since 1992, the year of South Africa's readmission to international cricket, India have made eight trips to the rainbow nation, but have returned empty-handed as far as Test cricket is concerned, thus explaining 'the final frontier'. For the third time ever, India will take on South Africa in a Test series comprising just two games, the last being in 2013 and 2001, both of which the visiting side had lost by a margin of 0-1, and hence the winner in Centurion will gain an unassailable lead early on in the game before the proceedings head to Newlands. And Rohit Sharma and his men are "desperate" to grab that chance, script history for the nation and put behind the heartbreak of that World Cup final loss.

A security guard holds an umbrella, as the pitch and part of the ground is covered, during rain, a day before the first cricket test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, in Centurion(REUTERS)
A security guard holds an umbrella, as the pitch and part of the ground is covered, during rain, a day before the first cricket test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, in Centurion(REUTERS)

However, the much-anticipated start to the Freedom Trophy series is almost certain to experience a delayed start with Day 1 expected to be washed out due to rain in Centurion, Gauteng.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: 'Itna mehnat ki hai, kuch toh chahiye...': Rohit Sharma shows desperation for 'big win' in 1st presser since WC loss

SuperSport Park was under the covers in the late evening on Sunday after India had their first practice session, which comprised throwdowns from 18 yards out and centre-wicket training. On Monday, India and South Africa cancelled their outdoor sessions due to rain in Centurion.

Centurion weather report today: Rain to interrupt India vs South Africa Day 1

Going by what Accuweather shows, the forecast for Tuesday isn't going to be any better, with a 96 per cent chance of rain and a 38 per cent chance of thunderstorms. "Mainly cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm," says the website, which further reveals that Centurion will experience thunderstorms between 7 and 9 am local time, before having a spell of heavy afternoon showers.

ALSO READ: '...jawab milega uska': Rohit Sharma's cheeky response to query on 2024 T20 World Cup participation breaks the internet

Centurion weather forecast for Tuesday (December 26)(Accuweather)
Centurion weather forecast for Tuesday (December 26)(Accuweather)

The South Africa Test series is India's second assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. India had earlier registered a 2-0 whitewash over West Indies in August. The Rohit-led side are currently placed top of the WTC points table after Pakistan incurred a defeat against Australia in Perth last week in their Test series opener. India would aim to keep their position intact given an injury-laden Pakistan side would be looking to stage a comeback in their Boxing Day game at the MCG against Pat Cummins' men.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out