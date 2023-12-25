'...jawab milega uska': Rohit Sharma's cheeky response to query on 2024 T20 World Cup captaincy breaks the internet

India captain Rohit Sharma took a month's extended break from cricket after the heartbreak in Ahmedabad. India, after winning 10 games in a row at the 2023 ODI World Cup in comprehensive fashion, were undone by Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium last month. Over the next 36 days, as Indian cricket moved their focus from the World Cup loss to gearing up for the T20 World Cup in June next year, Rohit remained the cynosure. With the 36-year-old on a hiatus from T20I cricket for over a year, discussions began on who would or should lead India in the next ICC event if Rohit decides to retire from the format. On Monday, before the two-match Test series in South Africa, which will be Rohit's first international game since the ODI World Cup final, he addressed the captaincy issue with a cheeky response. Rohit Sharma's response leaves reporters in splits

Last time Rohit played a T20I game for India was back in November 2022, in India's semifinal loss to England in the T20 World Cup in Australia. With 2023 being an ODI World Cup year, it was understandable that Rohit, and Virat Kohli focused on the 50-over format to end India's long-standing drought for an ICC trophy. But with the tournament over, the two stalwarts were expected to return to the shortest format, if not in the Australia T20I series at home that immediately followed, at least for the three matches against South Africa. But Rohit and Kohli extended their break period, which sparked discussions on whether the duo will return to the format, thus leading to discussions on who will lead India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya, who has been the unofficial T20I skipper for India in Rohit's absence, was touted for the significant role. But with the all-rounder put with an ankle injury since the ODI World Cup, and uncertainty over his return date, Suryakumar Yadav, who led India against Australia and South Africa in the last two months, was also backed for the role.

On Sunday, as Rohit addressed the media for the first time since the World Cup loss, in Centurion, the India skipper was asked if there is a desperation to win the T20 World Cup, in response to the 36-year-old's statement where he mentioned that the team is very eager to win a big match or a series.

"Desperation is to play cricket, everyone wants to do well and play all the games. Everyone will get their chance..." Rohit started off, but upon understanding that the media was looking for a confirmation on his captaincy role for the T20 World Cup, he paused for a while and added: "Mujhe pata hai kya bolna chahate ho aap, jawab milega aapko uska (I know what you want to say and you will get to know everything very soon). The response left reporters at the SuperSport Park in splits.

India will be playing their final T20I series the World Cup in the second week of January, against Afghanistan and Rohit could be making a comeback to the format in that contest with Hardik and Suryakumar to reportedly miss the three matches owing to their respective injuries.