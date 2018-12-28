South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3 in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

Day 2 Round-up: Seamer Duanne Olivier completed an 11-wicket match haul as South Africa roared back into contention in the first test by bowling Pakistan out for 190 in their second innings at the close of day two at Centurion Park on Thursday. Olivier finished with 5-59 to go with his first innings figures of 6-37 as Pakistan set South Africa a target of 149. Thirty wickets have fallen on the opening two days of a game that has moved forward at a rapid pace. A side has chased down more than 149 to win a test in Pretoria on only three previous occasions, which includes South Africa scoring 199 to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in 2007, the last of those instances.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:27 IST