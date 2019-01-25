 South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI in Centurion, live score and updates
South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI in Centurion, live score and updates

Follow live action from the third ODI between South Africa and Pakistan.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2019 17:26 IST
South Africa beat Pakistan in the second one-day international on Tuesday in Durban to level their five-match series as unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided the hosts to a five-wicket victory.

Tailender Hasan Ali’s quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.

Follow live updates from the third ODI here -

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:26 IST

