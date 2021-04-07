South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Score

With series locked at 1-1, the third and final ODI between South Africa and Pakistan is taking place at SuperSport in Centurion. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to field first.

Pakistan won the first game by three wickets and the hosts bounced back in the second match to seal a thrilling 17-run victory.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for 3rd ODI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla