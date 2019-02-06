South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I in Centurion: Score and Live updates

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, South Africa will look to whitewash Pakistan as they contest the third match in Centurion.

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

South Africa playing XI:

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan playing XI:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Here is the scorecard and live updates from the match:

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 22:40 IST