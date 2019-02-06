South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I in Centurion: Score and Live updates
Here is the scorecard and live updates from the thrid T20I between South Africa and Pakistancricket Updated: Feb 06, 2019 22:40 IST
Having taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, South Africa will look to whitewash Pakistan as they contest the third match in Centurion.
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
South Africa playing XI:
Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan playing XI:
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Here is the scorecard and live updates from the match:
First Published: Feb 06, 2019 22:40 IST