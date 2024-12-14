South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan will play for pride when the side takes the field against South Africa in the final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Johannesburg. The visitors failed to get going in the opening two matches and the second game saw the Proteas chasing down a total of 207 to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (R) celebrates after winning the second T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)(AFP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have failed to get the job done with the ball while Babar Azam has failed to rise to the occasion with the bat. The experienced campaigner first got out for a duck in the first T20I and then he played an underwhelming knock of 31 runs off 20 balls in the second match.

On the other hand, South Africa have performed as a perfectly tuned unit and the results are there for everyone to see. 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka has impressed one and all with the speeds he has been generating.

Squads:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

