South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 2 in Johannesburg, live score and updates

Pakistan opening bowler Mohammad Amir said a simple plan hatched at tea time was responsible for a dramatic South African collapse on the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

From being in control on 226 for three at tea, South Africa were bowled out for 262.

Vernon Philander then struck back for South Africa, taking two wickets off successive balls as Pakistan reached 17 for two at the close of play.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 13:15 IST