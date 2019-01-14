South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 4 in Johannesburg, live score and updates

South Africa need seven more wickets to win the third Test at the Wanderers and sweep the series after Pakistan were 153 for three wickets at the close of play on Sunday, still 228 runs short of a daunting winning target.

Dale Steyn claimed two wickets and Duane Olivier the other for his 22nd of the series as South Africa removed the top order after Pakistan had made a solid start with a 67-run opening wicket partnership.

Pakistan had been set a target of 381 to win after bowling their hosts out for 303 before tea on the third day of the Test in Johannesburg.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:25 IST