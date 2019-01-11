South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd Test in Johannesburg, live score and updates

Despite being without suspended captain Faf du Plessis, South Africa will be pushing for a clean sweep in the third and final Test against Pakistan starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar was announced as stand-in captain on Wednesday after Du Plessis was suspended for one match after South Africa fell short of the required over rate during their nine-wicket win in the second Test at Newlands.

The loss of Du Plessis will inevitably disrupt South Africa’s plans. He has led South Africa to 17 wins in his 27 Tests in charge and was named man of the match after scoring a century at Newlands.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:58 IST