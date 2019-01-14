South Africa vs Pakistan: Dale Steyn on the cusp of beating Kapil Dev’s record

South African pacer Dale Steyn, who has been in great form ever since he made his comeback from injuries, is all set to eclipse the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev.

Steyn, with 433 Test wickets, is only one wicket away from equalling Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets. When the action will resume on the fourth day between Pakistan and South Africa, the pacer will have his chance to zoom past the former Indian captain.

The South African has been ravaged with injuries in the recent past, but ever since his comeback in Australia, he has looked in great rhythm. He became South Africa’s leading wicket-taker earlier in this series when he moved past Shaun Pollock’s tally of 421 wickets. He has claimed 12 wickets this series and in many ways, it has been a second wing for the seasoned campaigner.

It was a broken arm. You can’t just pick yourself up and start going again. But it was wonderful to have that break. I got a lot closer with my family, something a lot of us struggle with because we’re on the road for so long. I was able to build great relationships with people who are close to me. And travel while I’m still young and come back really excited to play cricket at the highest level. I feel like I’m 23,” he said when he made his comeback in Australia.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 09:00 IST