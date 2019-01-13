South Africa vs Pakistan: Sarfraz sets new record in Johannesburg Test, surpasses Dhoni & Gilchrist

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed set a new wicket-keeping record during the third day of the third Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Sarfraz took 10 catches in the Johannesburg Test against Proteas and in the process went past Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and India’s MS Dhoni to become the wicket-keeper captain with most number of catches in a match.

10: Sarfraz Ahmed vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2019)

8: Alec Stewart vs South Africa (Nottingham, 1998)

8: Adam Gilchrist vs Sri Lanka (Darwin, 2004)

8: MS Dhoni vs Australia (Melbourne, 2014)

Earlier, on the third day of the Test, a century by Quinton de Kock ensured Pakistan would face a huge task in their quest for a consolation win in the final Test. Needing 381 runs to win, Pakistan were 34 for no wicket at tea on the third day.

De Kock equalled his Test-best score of 129 before South Africa were bowled out for 303. It was De Kock’s fourth Test century and his first in two years.

He was finally caught in the deep, trying for a second successive six off leg-spinner Shadab Khan, after facing 138 balls and hitting 18 fours and a six. Shadab finished with three for 41 while medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf took three for 42.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019