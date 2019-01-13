India vs Australia: Predicted XI for 2nd ODI – debutant expected, Khaleel dropped

India was in for a big surprise in the first ODI when the young Australian fast bowling brigade rattled the top order. The visitors were reduced to 4/3 while chasing a total of 288/5. India could never recover from that debacle and eventually lost the match by 34 runs.

Hindustan Times takes a look at India’s predicted XI for the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored a beautiful century in the first ODI, but since he didn’t have much support from the other end, he couldn’t take India over the line. The opening batsman was stranded at the other end when Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed in quick succession. However, he kept his cool and strung a partnership of 137 runs with MS Dhoni. Rohit was dismissed for 133 runs in the 46th over.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will be certainly disappointed with himself after getting out for a golden duck in the first ODI. The Delhi batsman missed the ball which came into him and was out LBW to debutant Jason Behrendorff. A good start has been the key for India in limited-overs matches and Dhawan will look to lay the platform for the rest of the batting order.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made a big mistake of not being aware of the field set for him in the first ODI. When Jhye Richardson bowled a delivery on Kohli’s pads, the captain reacted with a flick shot which went straight to Marcus Stoinis. Kohli will be certainly looking to get a big score in Adelaide.

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu may have a good ODI record, but he is still yet to score an ODI century in Australia, England and New Zealand. The number four batsman showed great form during the series against West Indies. It’s time he justifies his selection for the Australia series with a big score Down Under. He was out for a duck in the first ODI.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni walked into bat in a familiar situation once again when India were reduced to 4/3 in the fourth over. The wicket-keeper batsman held up one end with his defensive game which allowed Rohit Sharma to flourish at the other end. Dhoni, who was eventually dismissed for 51 runs off 96 balls, would certainly hope for a better situation to walk into, in the next match.

Dinesh Karthik

After Dinesh Karthik’s heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final last year, he has been known as the finisher of the side. When MS Dhoni was dismissed, India needed 148 runs from 17.4 overs in the first ODI. If Karthik would have played a sensible innings along with Rohit Sharma, India could have managed to cross the line. But, Karthik looked out of place during his 21-ball 12-run innings. He will be certainly hoping for a better innings to seal his place in the World Cup side.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar could replace Ravindra Jadeja for the second ODI against Australia. The all-rounder has shown good form with the bat in the India A series against New Zealand with scores of 87* and 59. The 27-year-old can chip in with a few medium pace overs as well. Shankar is yet to make an ODI debut for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to get his rhythm back in his first nine overs of the match. He provided an early breakthrough when he bowled out Aaron Finch in the third over. He conceded 48 runs in 9 overs and picked up two wickets. However, the fast bowler conceded 18 runs in the last over of the match. The 28-year-old would certainly hope to better his performance in the death overs.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was clinical once again. The chinaman returned with figures of 2/54 in the first ODI. He got the wicket of Alex Carey and Shaun Marsh in the 10th and 38th over respectively. Kuldeep’s disciplined line and lengths helped India restrict Australia to a score below 300.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami didn’t pick up any wickets in the first ODI, but he bowled a very economical spell. The fast bowler continued bowling at consistent line and lengths from the Test series. Shami returned with figures of 0/46. He will be certainly hoping to get his name in the wickets column in the next match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

If India have Vijay Shankar in their ranks, then the team could leave Khaleel Ahmed out and play the leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Ahmed didn’t have the best of days in the first ODI, conceding 55 runs in 8 overs. The other two overs in his quota were completed by Ambati Rayudu. Chahal has formed a good partnership with Kuldeep Yadav in limited-overs series away from home since the start of last year.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 12:30 IST