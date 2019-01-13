India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant has to be in this ODI team - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is known to speak his heart and even before India’s 34-run loss to Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Sydney, Vaughan had spoken about how Test wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant needs to be a part of this Indian team as well, even if it is just as a batsman. The Indian selectors have rested Pant for this series in an effort to manage his workload as he has been playing non-stop.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: “Without question @RishabPant777 has to be in this Indian ODI team .. !! #AUSvIND .. Even if he plays just as a Batsman ..”

Without question @RishabPant777 has to be in this Indian ODI team .. !! #AUSvIND .. Even if he plays just as a Batsman .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 12, 2019

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma struck a magnificent century but it wasn’t enough to power India to a victory in the first ODI on Saturday. This is not the first time that Rohit has hit a century against Australia in their backyard and tasted defeat. In fact, this was the fourth such instance when the ‘Hitman’ had to endure such bad luck.

ALSO READ: ‘I would be happy if MS Dhoni bats at No. 4’ – Rohit Sharma

After Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane the iconic stadium in Sydney has now been added to the list of venues in Australia where Rohit scored a ton for India but the hosts ended up being on the winning side.

Rohit has put his weight behind wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come up the order and bat at number four in ODIs. Rohit and Dhoni put together a century stand to bail India out of trouble after the visitors were left reeling at 4/3 following a top-order collapse in the first ODI.

Speaking after the match, Rohit said that he should bat at number four, the position which is currently occupied by Amabti Rayudu and he enjoys the faith of the team management as well. “Personally, I always feel him batting at No. 4 will be ideal for the team,” Rohit told reporters after end of the first ODI. “Rayudu has done really well now at No. 4, so it totally depends what the captain and coach thinks about it. Personally asking, yes, I would be happy if he (Dhoni) bats at No. 4.”

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 10:58 IST