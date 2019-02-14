Australian cricketers provide landmark investment to grassroots cricket

Grassroots cricket clubs throughout Australia stand to benefit from the most significant collective investment from Australian professional cricketers in history.

Up to $30 million from Australian professional cricketers’ will be invested into community cricket over the coming years through what is known as the Grassroots Cricket Fund.

The players, the Australian Cricketers’ Association and Cricket Australia will work in partnership to deliver this vital program, that in year one will focus on providing funds to playing and training facilities that are open to all clubs across Australia and equipment grants to regional, and rural areas – in particular, those affected by drought.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says the opportunity to leave a tangible legacy to community cricket is important to all players.

“The players are passionate about giving back to the game that has given us so much. There’s a significant need for investment in grassroots cricket, especially for those communities doing it tough at the moment,” Josh said.

“If we can make the experience of playing cricket better for all cricketers it will go a long way to benefit the game at community cricket right through to those playing at the highest level,” he added.

Melbourne Star’s player, Holly Ferling says Australian cricketers are united in delivering the Grassroots Cricket Fund to make cricket more accessible to all Australians.

“We all started out in local clubs, so we know how important it is for young kids to hit, bowl and throw a cricket ball in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment. This is one small part of how we can give back to the communities who have really shaped us into the people and cricketers we are today,” Holly said.

Clubs from around Australia can apply to the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund where the players’ contribution will specifically invest in playing and training facilities such as pitches, ovals, training nets and lighting. Equipment grants focus on providing equipment to regional and rural communities and areas experiencing drought.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:22 IST