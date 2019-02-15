South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates

Day 2 round-up: Dale Steyn and his fellow fast bowlers enabled South Africa to gain an advantage over Sri Lanka on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead. Steyn took four for 48 as South Africa took a first innings lead of 44. They stretched their lead to 170 by reaching 126 for four at the close. South Africa’s decision to pick five specialist bowlers meant that their advantage was some way short of being decisive, with Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock their last two recognised batsmen going into day three. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:42 IST