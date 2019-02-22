South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2 in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates

Day 1 round-up: Sri Lanka seamers Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando took three wickets each to bowl out South Africa for 222 on the first day of the second and final test on Thursday, but the hosts struck back late in the day with the ball. The tourists were 60 for three at the close, still trailing by 162 runs on a wicket that is providing assistance for the fast bowlers, as well as some turn for the spinners. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:30 IST